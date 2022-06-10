Two Ballarat sporting heroes awarded Commonwealth Games life memberships

The Courier

Ballarat's Steve Moneghetti and Rhonda Cator recognised with Commonwealth Games Australia Life Memberships

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:49am, first published 4:30am
Ballarat will be immortalised as Commonwealth Games history as Steve Moneghetti and Rhonda Cator's Commonwealth Games successes are recognised with life memberships.

