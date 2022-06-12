The Courier

New charity Wings for hope to offer weekend retreats for women escaping family violence

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
June 12 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Ballarat region women are using their experiences of family violence to start a charity intending to provide support at a key stage where they see big service gaps.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.