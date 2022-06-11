Couple brings taste of Colombia to Ballarat at Michael Unwin Wines

Victor Barrantes and Stefi Tello say they feel most alive when they are dancing and they want to share that feeling with members of the Ballarat community.
The couple, originally from Colombia, is hosting a Latino event at Michael Unwin Wines on June 25.
The event will feature dance performances in the winery's fermentation area, including from their salsa class students, Colombian food, Michael Unwin wines and dance workshops to get everyone moving.
"It is not just about showing people the classes we do, it is also about bringing happiness, energy and positivity to everyone, especially through the winter, because I think it is when everyone is lacking it the most," Mr Barrantes said.
"We had the opportunity to do an event in Bendigo through the Latino community and did a performance and workshop. By the time we finished everyone was so happy and enthusiastic, even though it was raining.
"At the end of the day it doesn't matter if you are a good or bad dancing, the point is you stand up and enjoy it.
"When I dance I feel happiness, enthusiasm, I feel the energy is running through my whole body. That is when I feel the most alive. When I am dancing I feel mindfulness, I am in the moment, in the present."
Mr Barrantes is a Ballarat intercultural ambassador and said he wanted to bring the Latino community in Ballarat closer together.
"I want the opportunity to do more events with food, dancing and a show from our culture so people get to see what it is like," he said.
Michael Unwin Wines owner Michael Unwin said he was flattered when Victor and Stefi approached him to host the Latino event in the winery.
He said the dancing will happen in the heart of the winery, where the team had recently finished this year's fermentations.
"You have to see them dance to believe it. The event will be a combination of dance, food and wine," he said.
Mr Barrantes and Ms Tello said they were expecting at least 100 people at the event.
They also run salsa classes for all levels three times a week.
Visit facebook.com/events/1630466750662216/1630466753995549/?active_tab=about for more information and tickets.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
