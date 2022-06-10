The Courier

Teenager found guilty of murdering Maryborough man John Bourke in 2018 has appealed the conviction in the Supreme Court

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated June 10 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murder victim John Bourke.

A teenager who was found guilty of murdering a Maryborough man in a case of mistaken identity has appealed his conviction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.