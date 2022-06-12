Ballarat writer and lecturer Anna Krohn has received an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for her services to the Catholic Church.
President since 2020 of the Catholic Women's League of Victoria and Wagga Wagga, chair of the Australian Catholic Life, Marriage and Family Council since 2015, a board member of the Caroline Chisholm Library, and a dame of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre, Ms Krohn has held an extensive portfolio of positions in many Catholic institutions and organisations.
Advertisement
The role of the Catholic Church in community activism is central to Ms Krohn's life.
MEET BALLARAT'S OTHER QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY AWARD WINNERS:
"It's been a huge influence in all kinds of ways, I think: culturally, intellectually and also socially - the concern for social justice, concern for those who are underprivileged. There are different ways in which that played out in our family.
"At the moment, I'm doing a lot of work amongst women - the Catholic Women's League, I'm trying to get them to work with a younger women's group in Ballarat. I'm focusing my attention at the moment on education and community amongst those Catholic women, younger and older, trying to get them to work together.
"So that's a bit of a challenge at the moment, particularly around Ballarat, where I think a whole new sense of community is rising. I think it's a great moment to be in Ballarat."
Ms Krohn says while she is honoured to have received an OAM, the award is as much for the people she's worked with over many years as it is for the recognition of her own commitment.
"I think it's interesting. I just went to a funeral, one of the old Catholic Women's League ladies, an amazing woman who had been an orphan. She was very quiet about it all, but was incredibly involved in things like Lifeline.
"All these people involved in regional levels often are committed in a whole network of areas. And I have to say one thing: I don't want to count this award for myself as much as I do for all the different volunteers that I've been working with for so many years.
"I hope it's something that can shine a light on their support and efforts as well, because I don't feel like it's personally all that deserved. I think if it gives a bit of recognition to the value and initiative of volunteers and the way they work, that would be a great thing."
Ms Krohn says her social values were strongly influenced by her parents, who taught their 11 children (Ms Krohn is the eldest) the impact of cultural and economies in people's lives.
"My father was very community-based; he talked about social issues with us at home," Ms Krohn says.
"I think between Mum and Dad there was just a very lively table at home; nothing was really off the table. Everything could be discussed; there was a lively intellectual life at home too, a love of words. I do a bit of writing as well as a columnist, writing and commentary, as well as being involved with community organisations.
"There was almost an alternative kind of cultural life at home, which stimulated the family. A concern about people's lives and the way community and culture affects that has touched us all, in in a way.
"I think my father, in a way, really wished he could live in the country. He had a heart in the country and lived in the city. My mother was a very city-based person. And so we had in our back garden lots of chooks and vegetables; Dad was into recycling and compost.
"He was a very interesting, lively sort of character. I think that's probably given us a love of local community, particularly those of us who live in regional areas, who moved back to regional areas."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Old journalist, The Courier.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.