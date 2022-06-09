Nazareth House battles COVID outbreak in its dementia unit

Nazareth House in Lake Wendouree is fighting a large COVID outbreak among residents and staff of its memory support unit.
Twelve residents and four staff of the unit are current active cases but dozens have been affected at Nazareth House since the outbreak began on April 27.
The outbreak has claimed at least one life in recent weeks, though Nazareth House has recorded two COVID-related deaths among residents since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Department of Health, since the pandemic began there have been 72 COVID cases at Nazareth House including 13 staff and 59 residents. It is unclear how many are related to the current outbreak.
It is the second largest current outbreak in aged care in Victoria, behind only San Carlo Home for the Aged South Morang where there are 32 active cases.
We have implemented everything in our outbreak management plan and are working closely with the Grampians Public Health Unit- Kylie Larkin
Nazareth Care chief executive David Cotter said the outbreak was confined to the downstairs memory support unit which houses 30 dementia patients.
"We have had cases at Ballarat as have all aged care providers ... and we are pretty pleased we have confined it in the area it is in and it hasn't gone upstairs which shows good infection control practice," Mr Cotter said.
The memory support unit is in isolation with strict infection controls in place.
Nazareth House manager Kylie Larkin said visitors were still allowed to other parts of the facility not affected by the outbreak but everyone coming in was screened before entering.
"We have implemented everything in our outbreak management plan and are working closely with the Grampians Public Health Unit," she said.
Several other Ballarat aged care homes have recorded more than 20 COVID cases throughout the pandemic, with Calvary Kelaston Aged Care having two current active cases in their total of 35 cases. Mercy Place Ballarat has one active case among 20 recorded since the start of the pandemic, and sadly one COVID related death. Pineview Residential Care in Ballarat East has recorded 22 cases but have none currently.
Mr Cotter acknowledged the toll the pandemic had taken on staff, particularly during times of staff shortages when staff were asked to work extra shifts and longer hours.
"I think the pandemic has been an incredibly difficult time for everybody not just aged care sector ... everybody has been working incredibly hard and it's been two and a half years where people have put their lives on hold.
"There were periods where people were asked or put their hands up to work additional shifts and hours, like every other aged care and health care service."
Ms Larkin said a massive recruitment drive had built the Nazareth House workforce up in recent months to where it is now fully staffed across all three shifts.
The Aged Care Watch website, to which aged care workers can report incidents ranging from unfilled shifts to lack of care, received three reports of unfilled shifts and three reports of understaffing in September last year.
Mr Cotter and Ms Larkin both praised the workers at Nazareth House for their work during the pandemic.
"We would be absolutely lost without our wonderful team of people," Mr Cotter said.
"I think everyone understands now that this is a marathon not a sprint and we are getting everyone starting to roll with the punches. This is happening now, it's a hard slog and you pick yourself up and dust yourself off and you know it's going to come again."
