A tough stretch threatens to only get tougher as the Sebastopol Vikings visit second-placed Sunbury United FC in a crucial State League 3 North-West match-up.
The Vikings have fallen to 11th in the standings but manager Dan Hollingworth is still able to find positives in recent play.
Advertisement
"Last week was probably the most complete performance we have put in over 90 minutes," Hollingworth said.
"I could not fault the performance from the boys last week it was just the result."
The club heads into the Sunbury fixture having not won in over a month, but despite sitting high in the standings Sunbury also enters the clash off the back of some underwhelming form.
"We are heading down there with a bit of confidence," Hollingworth said.
"We made Sunbury look like Brazil earlier in the season but they have recently had a bit of a dip in form."
Sunbury easily dealt with Sebastopol in the two sides' round two meeting, with the Vikings, who were then without a manager, losing 5-nil in a thumping.
Hollingworth is hoping his side, which is dealing with injury issues, recaptures some of the form it showed just over a month ago.
"We have missed a lot of players through injury," Hollingworth said.
"Three of our first-choice full backs are injured which is tough, but this week we have some numbers coming back."
The match-up will provide Sebastopol with a preview of what is to come as the Vikings' run does not get easier after Sunbury.
Sebastopol follows its Sunbury clash with a home game against first-placed Westvale who sits seven-points clear of Sunbury in the standings.
The Vikings travel to Langama Park in Sunbury on Friday night for an 8.30pm start.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.