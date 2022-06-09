The Courier

614 Sturt Street, Ballarat | Own a cool cafe in the city

By Commercial Property
Updated June 9 2022 - 4:03am, first published 4:00am
Own a cool cafe in the city | Commercial property
  • 614 Sturt Street, Ballarat
  • 150 square metres
  • Business for sale - $285,000 + stock at value
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: John Stevenson on 0422 659 385
  • Inspect: By appointment

Bibo Cafe is focused on regional produce and continually receives compliments for its truly original creations by current owner Charlie Graham, who is passionate about making a mark on the local food scene.

