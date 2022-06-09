Own a cool cafe in the city | Commercial property

Bibo Cafe is focused on regional produce and continually receives compliments for its truly original creations by current owner Charlie Graham, who is passionate about making a mark on the local food scene.
Advertisement
Operating in this location for five years, it is set in a delightful heritage building with modern appointments, and complemented with ample on-street seating and superb garden seating. The venue has all the charm of a warm family restaurant that has visitors coming back for more.
Currently operating as a quality café and informal dining for breakfast and lunch seven days a week, the business also holds a liquor licence.
It offers incredible scope for expansion by opening for dinner, as well and benefiting from its great reputation and the strong increase in domestic tourism to regional Victoria.
With a well-appointed commercial kitchen, this business is set up and ready for you to operate from day one, yet oozes with opportunity to put your own stamp on it.
Upstairs are three very comfortable bedrooms that are currently rented out on a nightly basis, or could be used by a new owner as an onsite residence.
There is also a private onsite parking and storage accessible from a rear laneway.
For a passionate local foodie or couple looking for the enviable tree change lifestyle and incredible work/life balance, this business offers incredible value and a unique opportunity to realise the massive potential.
The lease is long and rent reasonable, and sets a solid base for this business to continue to thrive in this fabulous position.
