A former Ballarat region detective has tabled a 1200-signature petition in State Parliament, calling for survivors of sexual abuse not to be turned away when they disclose what happened to them.
Upper House Western Region Justice Party MP Stuart Grimley has also called on the state government to pilot two sites in Ballarat and the Bayside area, where he said significant numbers of children were abused over many decades.
The former Bacchus Marsh CIU and Footscray SOCIT detective said he wanted to see a 'no wrong door' approach.
"This is where victim-survivors of childhood sexual assault are not turned away when they disclose their ordeals to services - including mental health, alcohol and other drug, the justice system and law enforcement - and are given more effective pathways to recovery," he said.
"This is done by creating safe, trauma-informed places for disclosure of abuse and means staff are trained to go beyond 'What's wrong with you?' - and instead ask: 'What happened to you?' .
"This approach was recommendation 9.1 of the Royal Commission (into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse).
"Unfortunately this has not been accepted, not implemented, by Victoria."
So why propose a pilot in Ballarat?
"As we saw in the Royal Commission the Ballarat community is still living with the trauma of what happened many years ago," Mr Grimley said.
"That trauma will stay with them forever."
Mr Grimley said it took a lot of courage for some people to talk about childhood trauma - and if they were ready to speak, they should not be turned away, referred to another agency or ignored.
"You could be in police custody or have family violence issues; you could be going to your doctor or turning up at an unemployment service," Mr Grimley said.
"What we are saying is that there should be no wrong door.
"Each of these services needs to be a safe place to talk."
Mr Grimley said the pilot would not replace existing abuse recovery services, but create a new approach to their operations.
He admitted talking with survivors about their experiences would not be quick.
"I think if you are ready to listen when people are ready to talk, it will save a lot of time later," Mr Grimley said.
"It's already hard for people to disclose these things - and if they feel they are being turned away or not listened to - or even redirected to another service where they have to tell their story again, well that is re-traumatizing.
"Sometimes there's just a small window of opportunity to help."
Mr Grimley said New South Wales had adopted the 'No Wrong Door' approach with a new action framework that created greater accessibility to specialist services.
"The results show that two thirds of respondents agreed that system integration has led to improvements in health and wellbeing," he said.
"As an early intervention practice it also has huge potential cost savings."
Justice Party founder and former broadcaster Derryn Hinch was also in Melbourne on Thursday to see the petition tabled - along with Karen Walker - the sister of a Bayside abuse victim who knocked on multiple doors to get meaningful help.
"Ian interacted with police and many public health, substance abuse and welfare service providers during his short lifetime," Mr Grimley said.
"Karen believes if these community services had been a 'right door' for disclosure... (he) could have healed from his childhood trauma.
"Sexual abuse survivors should never face a 'wrong door'.
"We should be making it as easy as possible for childhood sexual abuse survivors to access the help they need , regardless of who they may be disclosing to."
Mr Grimley - whose upper house seat includes Ballarat - said he hoped the state government would also commit to adequate training as part of the pilots.
"We know (Ballarat and Melbourne's inner south east) are still dealing with the the fallout of the events of the past.
"We'd like Recommendation 9.1 accepted in full, not just in principle."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
