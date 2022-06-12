The Courier

New art retail and workshop space adds to growing creative community offerings

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
June 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Moving to Ballarat has given artist Kelsie White new opportunities she says are thanks to the incredible creative community in the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.