Modern home home in quiet setting | Feature property

In a quiet and picturesque bushland setting 10 minutes from shopping and services, this modern and well-presented two-storey family home has shedding and acreage.
The open plan kitchen/living is ideal for family life and entertaining. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, lighting, excellent bench space, a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and plenty of cupboard space.
The kitchen adjoins the living/dining space and alfresco. The lounge has a wood-fire heater with an elegant mantle flanked by the outlook of the garden. This space also has a split-system for year-round comfort and a large alfresco has covered decking and blinds.
Downstairs is a second living room with wood-fire heater, a study/guestroom or small bedroom, as well as a powder room, large laundry and garage entrance.
Upstairs is a central lounge with a split-system. There's also a king size master suite with large walk-in robe and a full-sized bathroom with double vanity, spa bath and shower.
The other bedrooms are well-sized, each with built-in robes and serviced by a separate toilet and shared bathroom with bath and shower.
A 12x10 metre shed has automated roller doors, with two smaller garden sheds, wood storage and a two-car carport. The house is surrounded by gardens with shrubs, fruit trees and flowers.
