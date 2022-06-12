The sound of knitting needles is never far from the ears of Margaret Addicoat, who says she's lost count of the thousands of blankets and other knitted goods she and other volunteers have provided to the needy, both in Australia and overseas over decades.
A founding member of the auxiliary for Centacare's (now CatholicCare) Peplow House crisis accommodation in Ballarat, Ms Addicoat has also supported the Hamlin Fistula Hospital in Ethiopia - dedicated to the treatment of obstetric fistula in that country - and organised the provision of handknitted lap blankets and toy animals for children receiving wheelchairs through Wheelchairs for Kids, through KOGO - Knit One, Give One.
Although Ms Addicoat left Ballarat in the early 1980s, she has strong memories of the work she did at Peplow House, Lakeside Hospital and for KOGO.
"The Peplow auxiliary started with the Ballarat Council of Churches," Ms Addicoat says.
"I knew our parish priest Gerry Baldock well, and he started it. I went on the executive committee, did one night a week volunteering and was on the ladies' committee helping raise funds. Now with KOGO - well I'm in a retirement village and I've got about 45 other people knitting - I cadge wool from everyone and we do a tremendous amount of work for them."
Ms Addicoat says her attitude to helping others is very straightforward.
"I just believe if you can help other people, you should. When Lakeside (Hospital) was on strike, I went and did work from eight o'clock at night to seven in the morning at Lakeside, and the one guy they had helping me, we're still friends today. We formed a friendship and I went to his wedding and we're still friends.
"It's marvellous. You make friends along the way. I used to go back about once a week or fortnight and talk to the women - I worked in a ward with 60 women, well today they call it dementia or Alzheimer's but in those days they were called insane, they were in the mental hospital. The poor darlings, I used to play cards with them and eat with them, do all sorts of things."
Now 86, Ms Addicoat shows no sign of slowing her charity work. She's been volunteering co-ordinator of Balmoral Gardens Retirement Village for 10 years.
"With the hospital in Ethiopia, for women with fistula problems, they wanted blankets, that's how we started off. In fact, I went to church one day and they asked for people to knit squares.
"So I came back and put notes in letterboxes ... in the end we did a tremendous amount of blankets; it got to the stage where everybody around the world was knitting blankets for them. They had too many so we had to stop.
"One of the ladies doing the charity work said there's a place in Perth where volunteers build wheelchairs for kids, mainly up in East Timor and those places. Every chair that went out had a blanket and a teddy bear or a toy, so we did that for a long time.
"And then I got onto KOGO in January, 2019. And since then we've given over 5000 items, blankets, scarves, beanies, babies' jackets..."
The 86-year-old says she was nominated by her daughter, but had no idea until she received a letter from the government.
"I really feel so humbled about it, and it's nice. It's a little bit embarrassing. Life's been pretty good to me, so you've got to give something back in return."
Old journalist, The Courier.
