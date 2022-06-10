The Courier

Funding boost for new community and early years hub in Alfredton

By Maeve McGregor
June 10 2022 - 1:00am
Rapid growth: drone image looking north-west of Ballarat from Delacombe. Photo: Adam Spencer

Council's proposed community and kindergarten hub in Alfredton (Ballymanus) could be constructed sooner than anticipated, due to a $2.25 million grant from the Victorian government.

