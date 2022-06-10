Council's proposed community and kindergarten hub in Alfredton (Ballymanus) could be constructed sooner than anticipated, due to a $2.25 million grant from the Victorian government.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the timing of the grant was opportune, given the extent to which rapid growth in the city's west was threatening to outpace the provision of adequate community infrastructure.
"Every week I'm seeing half a dozen new houses pop up in the area," he said. "And Lucas is about to double in size as well."
"So, the number of houses, and especially the number of young children that will be part of those households, is growing quite considerably, and we really have a very narrow window to get ahead of that growth.
"This [grant] really does mean we can bring the project forward and start works next year and have it ready by 2024 latest."
Council identified the new community facility, to be located in Donegal Drive, as integral to both the liveability and sustainability of the Alfredton's community area some six years ago, and recently earmarked it as one of six community hubs across Ballarat to be constructed over the next decade in its draft community infrastructure plan.
That plan, which is open for community feedback until next Friday 17 June, projects the combined population of Alfredton, Cardigan and Lucas to swell to over 25,000 people by 2036, up from 14,577 as of last year. It also forecasts a 65 per cent increase in births in the area between 2016 and 2036.
Births in Ballarat's south-western area - Delacombe, Sebastopol and Redan - are meanwhile expected to more than double in the same period, with the combined population of the area also to double in size, adding some 20,000 people by 2036.
This compares to the low population growth forecast for suburbs in Ballarat's central and eastern areas, which are all expected to experience a corresponding decline in births.
It is largely with a view to these demographic trends that council has flagged new multipurpose community hubs in Alfredton, Delacombe and Sebastopol in its draft community infrastructure plan, which, council claims, is grounded in securing a more equitable spread of community infrastructure across Ballarat.
Much of the funding required to meet the critical infrastructure needs of these growing communities has been catered for through the compulsory developers' levy under council's Ballarat West Development Contributions Plan.
Council's draft community infrastructure plan has also earmarked new community hubs for Buninyong and Ballarat Central (Eastwood) by 2025 (having sold the council-owned Kohinoor community centre in Ballarat Central in September 2019) and one for Winter Valley by 2033.
Citing similar facilities in Lucas and Bonshaw, Cr Moloney said council was hopeful these projects could, likewise, be delivered in partnership with the Victorian government.
