Two men are on the run following a stabbing in Ballarat's CBD on Thursday.
Police said a 56 year-old Black Hill man was involved in an altercation with two unknown men in the Eastwood Street car park about 1.15pm, before he was stabbed in the hand and shoulder.
He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The two other men ran from the scene and were last seen running west on Little Bridge Street.
One of the men is described as caucasian in appearance, with a solid build and brown hair. The other offender is also described as caucasian with a solid build, facial hair and light brown hair.
Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
