The Courier

Man injured, two men on the run after a stabbing in Ballarat's CBD

Updated June 9 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man injured, two men on the run after a stabbing in Ballarat's CBD. File photo: Adam Spencer.

Two men are on the run following a stabbing in Ballarat's CBD on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.