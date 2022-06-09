Bacchus Marsh hosts Sunbury in the only action across the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League this Queen's Birthday long weekend.
See the selected footy teams below.
BACCHUS MARSH
B: Simon Lafranchi, Quade Butt, Daniel Velden
HB: Alex Porter, Dominic Miesen, Jake Owen
C: Ryley Stuhldreier, Michael Culliver, Tom German
HF: Josh Calvitto, Aaron Willitts, Tyson Shea
F: Jack Kovacevic, Rex Hickman, Tyler Huynh
R: Jack Parente, Daniel Burton, Harrison King
Int: Sam Crea, Max Eastmure, Ethan Mckercher, Rylan Porter
SUNBURY
B: Natthan Doyle, Tom Werner, Nathan Wood
HB: William Wright, Patrick Scanlon, Tyson Lever
C: Lachlan Urbon, Harry Power, Tom Donoghue
HF: Corey Mobilio, Jake Sutton, Leigh Brennan
F: Jack Newitt, Riley Miller, Cooper Anderson
R: Joel Muir, Mathew Medcraft, Harrison Minton-Connell
Int: Jake Egan, Mitch Mclean, Daniel Toman, Jayden Eales
BACCHUS MARSH
not provided
SUNBURY
From: Bradley Mundy, Reece Wood, Fraser Ampulski, Darcy Hagan, Sean Reilly, Jiaya Mitchell, Mitchell Pearce, Kyle Wallace, Callum Lever, Riley Eales, Murphy Boyd, Dwain Sanderson, Justin Waldron, Mitchell Trimboli, Mitchell Morham, Roger Allen, Jordy Brown, Timothy Hill, Tristan Andreula, Jackson Taylor, Liam Spiteri, Alec Goodson
BACCHUS MARSH
not provided
SUNBURY
From: Daniel Caruana, Blake Watson, Benjamin Cosgriff, Matthew Gook, Justin Sheppard, Mitchell Duffy, Matthew Eales, Tyson Cook, Cody Bramble, Callum Gibson, Jackson Treweek, Josh Creever, Joshua Lee, Brodie Dunne, Benjamin Falzon, Ryder Rousch, Ryan Doyle, Jake Barker, Bailey Griffin
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
