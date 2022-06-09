The Courier

See the selected teams for the Ballarat Football Netball League Queen's Birthday weekend clash

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 9 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
Tyson Lever has been immense for Sunbury this season. Picture: Adam Trafford

Bacchus Marsh hosts Sunbury in the only action across the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League this Queen's Birthday long weekend.

