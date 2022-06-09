The Courier

Lions, Cobras gain key players

Updated June 10 2022 - 4:20am, first published June 9 2022 - 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • from back page
INFLUENTIAL: Jake Sutton has provided a big boost for Sunbury when not playing in the VFL. Picture: Adam Trafford
IN: Max Eastmure.

Advertisement

Ad

Eastmure was among the Cobras in his last match, a one-point loss to Melton South, finishing with 27 disposals (15 contested), eight tackles and seven inside 50s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.