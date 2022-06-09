Lions, Cobras gain key players

Advertisement
Eastmure was among the Cobras in his last match, a one-point loss to Melton South, finishing with 27 disposals (15 contested), eight tackles and seven inside 50s.
German will offer a similar boost in the middle of the park.
The Cobras leader ranks second for his side in disposals (average 24.83 a match) and effective tackles (6.33) and third for clearances (5.5) and goal assists (1).
Bacchus Marsh will still be without Port Melbourne-affiliated midfield star Nick Stuhldreier who is expected to miss another one-to-two weeks with a calf injury.
Fellow Port Melbourne player Mitch Lewis has been named as an emergency for Sunbury, but is expected to play for the Borough on Saturday.
The match arrives at a pivotal time for both sides.
The Cobras are four points and 21 per cent off North Ballarat in sixth, desperate to keep pace before the run to finals.
A match against second-placed Sebastopol also looms in round 10.
For Sunbury, an out-of-form Bacchus Marsh shapes as its best chance to grab a second win in the upcoming month.
After the Cobras, the Lions play two top-four sides in Ballarat and East Point.
Sunbury triumphed by two goals when the sides met last season, ultimately kicking Bacchus Marsh out of finals, but hasn't left Maddingley Park victorious since 2014. A win would push the Lions to ninth thanks to a favourable percentage, two wins off a finals spot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.