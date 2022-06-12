Ballarat born-and-raised Mark Middleton says receiving an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours list is recognition not just for him, but for his team and the difference they make in cancer care for people in regional Australia.
Mr Middleton's company Icon Group is Australia's largest cancer-care provider - determined to ensure world-class cancer treatment is available no matter where patients are.
Advertisement
He began his career as a radiation therapist in Geelong before helping establish the radiotherapy departments in Ballarat, at both BHS/Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre and St John of God.
MEET BALLARAT'S OTHER QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY AWARD WINNERS:
In 2007 he moved to Queensland to start a new radiotherapy service in regional Toowoomba, which led him to found his own company Radiation Oncology Queensland which became Icon Group and now provides services in every Australian state except the Northern Territory.
"I'm passionate that regional cancer care isn't just about treating cancer or installing a machine in a regional town. It is always about community - investing in the infrastructure that surrounds their care and building relationships with local leaders and community groups backed by experienced clinical teams provides families facing a cancer diagnosis with a local service they can trust," Mr Middleton said.
We have made a significant contribution to regional cancer care and that's what I'm most proud of, that we are helping people - not just cancer patients but families and communities by making sure people can access cancer care close to home.- Mark Middleton
"We have made a significant contribution to regional cancer care and that's what I'm most proud of, that we are helping people - not just cancer patients but families and communities by making sure people can access cancer care close to home."
Icon Group, which employs more than 3000 people, also has a strong presence in Singapore, Hong Kong, China and New Zealand, and plans to open cancer centres in Europe amid a further global expansion.
"We have an opportunity to take our Australian expertise to other parts of the world ... and reach more people," Mr Middleton said.
"Our skills and capabilities are transferable to other parts of the world."
The pandemic has increased pressure on healthcare services across the globe, including Icon Group, but Mr Middleton said the focus on telehealth and using technology had made the company, particularly training, more efficient.
Icon Group's director of nursing Margie Hjorth lives in Ballarat and travels to train staff locally when she can, but trains staff across the world online.
"Margie and her team deliver nursing training to every country we are in, and partners in other parts of the world. The great thing about harnessing technology is we are able to do more," he said. "We've got some pretty innovative ways of harnessing technology to make sure people can get cancer care close to home."
IN OTHER NEWS
Icon Group will open the Mildura Cancer Centre in the coming months to fill another gap in cancer treatment in regional Australia.
Advertisement
Mr Middleton recalls one moment, when working as a radiation therapist in the late 2000s, who couldn't make a follow-up appointment in the same week because he lived 1000km away.
"Hundreds of thousands of Australians live in regional and remote areas when they receive a cancer diagnosis and have to face difficult decisions to access the care they deserve," he said.
"Having access to cancer care wherever you live shouldn't be remarkable. Yet, making it a reality has proven to be revolutionary."
Union for International Cancer Control president Professor Jeff Dunn said Mr Middleton was well-deserving of his national accolade.
"Without Mark and Icon, regional cancer care in Australia would look very different and the difference that is now being made across the globe would not be as significant," he said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.