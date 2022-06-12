The Courier

Queen's Birthday Honours 2022: Mark Middleton changing cancer care in regional Australia

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Mark Middleton receives an OAM for his service to medical administration. Picture: supplied

Ballarat born-and-raised Mark Middleton says receiving an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours list is recognition not just for him, but for his team and the difference they make in cancer care for people in regional Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.