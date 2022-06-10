A man who committed two violent assaults has been handed 60 hours of community work and an 18 month corrections order.
Clinton Mclean yelled 'your son, your problem' at a man while walking into his front yard before hitting him in the head with a shovel and a metal bar in December 2019.
The victim's son owed Mclean money.
The victim required stitches on his head following the attack, wherein the pair struggled to the ground before Mclean calmed down after 10 minutes and left the property.
Mclean committed a second assault in July 2020 when Mclean became enraged at a security guard at Zagame's Ballarat who told him he was banned from the venue.
The court heard earlier this week he smashed a beer glass on the ground, attempted to punch the security guard but missed and then tripped him and they wrestled on the ground.
Mclean headbutted the victim, causing a cut and bleeding, and scratched his neck.
His suitability for a community corrections order (CCO) was assessed following a plea of guilty on Tuesday at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
The man's defence told the court in sentencing on Thursday the assessment was "comparatively positive".
The court also heard from Mclean's defence that he suffered serious mental health issues and was unstable at the time of offending because he was not taking medication.
"His medication slips and ... he goes off the rails," the defence said.
He said Mclean was more stable now he was compliant with his medication and had received further mental health support.
The magistrate noted Mclean had previously completed 300 hours of community work on a prior corrections order.
According to Corrections Victoria, around two-thirds of CCOs require offenders to undertake unpaid community work.
The sentence was recorded with conviction.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
