During Men's Health Week Lake Imaging is helping to raise awareness around the importance of males taking a proactive approach to their health. The leading cause of death for Australian men is cardiovascular disease, with around 57,000 heart attacks reported each year. Many other life-threatening medical conditions that can often be prevented include prostate cancer, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, stroke and other cancers.

Radiology plays an important role when it comes to early detection and diagnosis, and with advancements in medical imaging technology, Lake Imaging is committed to supporting men's health. We give thanks to one of our recent patients, who is helping to spread awareness by sharing his recent experience with prostate cancer. "My ultrasound and MRI only took a couple of hours out of my day, however allowed for an accurate diagnosis followed by treatment, and today I am cancer free. I encourage all men out there to see your GP regularly, attend your screening or medical imaging appointments and to take any symptoms you have seriously."

