Man's violent rage after dodgy Facebook car swap lands him in prison

A man's angry outburst after a dodgy car swap that reportedly left him with a 'lemon' led him to a stint in prison.
Jarrad Twine, 21, had a seen a car advertised for sale or swap on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to the deal, signing transfer papers for the car swap in May 2022.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Friday Twine became angry after the deal played out as he was unhappy with the car he received and tried to message the other man but he had blocked him on Facebook.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher said Twine drove to the man's property in a rage and knocked on the front door yelling 'open the 'f***ing door'.
The victim was inside with his aunty and cousin who became frightened and called police.
Twine continued to rage, allegedly smashing a bedroom window at the back of the property throwing a large car wheel through the window and smashing windows of the victim's car before leaving.
Police arrested him a short distance from the home and found amphetamine in his wallet.
The court heard Twine was allegedly aggressive towards police in the interview room, telling them he would loose his shit and saying to a police officer 'I will smash you and make it the worst day you have had'.
There appears to be work to do on my client's mental health and alcohol and other drug issues that can be addressed on CISP program.- Hollie Lyons, defence lawyer
He allegedly continued to be abusive towards custody staff, swearing, attempting to intimidate them and spitting.
Twine was on bail at the time for burglary and has a history of aggressive behaviour.
Defence lawyer Hollie Lyons said Twine had a stable address at a share house in Mount Helen, was needed at his work place installing garage doors and could be on the Court Integrated Support Program while on bail.
"There appears to be work to do on my client's mental health and alcohol and other drug issues that can be addressed on CISP program," she said.
Ms Lyons said Twine could be referred to an anger management program to help manage his outbursts of rage and explosive personality disorder.
She said the charge of attempted aggravated burglary was not strong and would be contested as he did not attempt to get into the home.
Senior Constable Fletcher said the police case was strong as the three people inside the home made statements to police that Twine had tried to enter through a back door but it was locked.
"He has threatened a constable and spat at custody officer, there is a lack of respect for authority and for people who are simply trying to do their job," he said.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he found exceptional circumstances for bail had been made out and conditions could be put in place to reduce the risk to the community.
Twine was granted bail with conditions to abide by a curfew, report to a police station twice a week, not use drugs, not leave Victoria and to live at the Mount Helen share house.
"There is a connection between your drug use and your behaviour. If you breach these conditions you will have no chance of getting bail again," Mr Stratmann said.
Twine will return to court in July.
If you or someone you know is impacted by crime, call the Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or visit www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
