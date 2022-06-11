The Courier

Randhir Sewgolam reflects on his two months of Dancing With Our Stars 2022 training

NW
By Nieve Walton
June 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WALTZ: Dancing with our stars contestant Randhir Sewgolam with his dance partner Alicia Wang Sheludko. Picture: Adam Trafford

Over two months ago 10 Ballarat community members put themselves forward for a dance challenge to raise money for The Ballarat Foundation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.