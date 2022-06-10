Ballarat boasts an excess of junior talent on show at the long weekend's 2022 Country Championships Victoria in Geelong.
The Ballarat and District Soccer Association is sending seven representative sides for Ballarat to compete in the championships, with juniors from under-11s to under-16s heading to the three-day carnival.
They will be going head-to-head with sides from eight other regions including Bendigo, La Trobe Valley and Warrnambool as Geelong readies itself for an influx of visitors.
Organisers are expecting 1400 competitors for the first tournament since 2019 due to COVID-19.
The record numbers will see four Geelong venues hosting the matches over the long weekend in what is an exciting weekend for BDSA President Herman Bogers.
"Recently Ballarat has done reasonably well at the championships," Bogers said.
"We have had some good years and some not-so-good years but it is just a good opportunity for the boys and girls to develop their skills."
The championships provide a chance for players from the seven Ballarat sides to gain valuable experience against some of the best junior talent from regional Victoria.
"It is a way for the boys and girls to get in there and play at a better level without having to travel to the Metro leagues," Bogers said.
"It is also a great opportunity for them to be seen by other people as well if they want to progress and follow pathways."
All eyes will turn to Ballarat at the conclusion of this year's tournament with Ballarat set to host the 2023 Country Championships.
"Every year it rotates and next year is our year," Bogers said.
"That will be a really big event for Ballarat, we missed out last time so it will be the first time we have had it for a while."
Geelong hosts the 2022 Country Championships Victoria over the June long weekend.
