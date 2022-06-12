A RURAL-BASED not-for-profit organisation tucked away in the Creswick Regional Park is doing big things for Victoria's environment.
Seeding Victoria's Ballarat region seed bank stores hundreds of seeds in a cool room protected by insects, to provide provenance-based seed supply for revegetation projects throughout the region.
Since its inception, the seed bank has developed ongoing relationships with research organisations and landcare groups to continually update and share knowledge of seed related matters.
Ballarat region seed bank manager Dan Frost said the organisation grew its own seed orchids on site and worked with a network of seed collectors in the region to boost supply.
He said all seeds were collected ethically and volunteers helped to extract and clean the seeds from each plant before placing them in tubs and storing them in a cool room.
Over the past 10 years, Mr Frost and former volunteer Robert Oliver increased the seed bank supply and Mr Frost continues to build on the supply when new projects come up.
"When projects come up, we go out and focus on servicing that project. We might be short on a certain species," Mr Frost said.
"Then in December and January we are busy collecting because what you don't sell in a project now, you will probably sell in the next year or two. Some things have been in there for 20 years - the acacias that is.
"Most times when you focus in a certain area, you are going to get seed that is going to go out straight away. The seed bank is basically set up as a working seed bank, it's not a doomsday seed bank where we are holding seed just in case something bad happens.
"It's a working seed bank, so seed comes in and seed goes out."
Mr Frost described the seed bank as having a 'boom and bust' cycle where it could be a good year to get a species of seed followed by a bad year or two.
"You might not get a good harvest on that species for two, three, four years again. That way the seed bank holds the seed in those lean years but also, December and January are very busy for seed collecting," he said.
"Most of the seed goes out from now on so if you announce a project in March, you can sow the seed about now - you can direct seed - or nurseries go in about October and sow their seeds.
"The next four to five months is busy but most of the collection happens around December and January and the seed bank holds that seed in cool temperature and away from insects.
"I guess the seed bank is really there for the boom and bust and hold them over that period until the seed is required."
In the past, the Ballarat region seed bank has sold seed to Victoria's Catchment Management Authorities and councils.
Its current major projects include property owners who have purchased land that has been neglected but has the potential to be rejuvenated in a world threatened by climate change.
Mr Frost said he had sold seed to a property owner who was rejuvenating land at Amphitheatre, Rokewood and Wedderburn.
"He is looking for properties that are neglected but have something going for them regarding species. There are positives in doing something like this," he said.
The property owner bought 100 kilograms of seed for a 200-hectare property that had been grazed for about 200 years. Last year the property owner bought 135 kilograms of seed for another property. Mr Frost said most big seed purchases weighed 30 kilograms, while the average ranged from 10 to 15 kilograms.
The same property owner gave the seed bank blue gum branches, which are currently drying in the large hot house to open the fruit, and the seeds will be returned to the property as part of the rejuvenation project.
The seed bank is more than a seed bank. It tests big lots of seeds, offers advice to people who want to do some direct seeding or who want to plant some trees, provides workshops on seed collection and grows its own seed orchids.
Lomandra, banksia and hakea seed orchids, with a range of different populations, are currently growing at the Creswick site.
The orchids reduce pressure on wild populations, ensure seed production for the future in changing climates and reduce carbon footprint by reducing fuel consumption.
Through a GoFundMe campaign, Seeding Victoria is aiming to raise $550 to develop a seed production area for nodding saltbush at its Creswick seed bank site.
As a not-for-profit organisation, the Ballarat region seed bank relies on volunteers to help collect seeds, extract and clean them.
It is putting a call out for more volunteers following the coronavirus pandemic where volunteer days were not held for three years.
Mr Frost said volunteers would help a not-for-profit organisation that was under resourced and understaffed. It is hoped volunteers days are held once a month.
"It is a good way to have a chat with someone who is like-minded. I know of one lady who is coming along and loves doing environmental work and has a passion for it," he said.
"There is a good chance someone coming along to volunteer might find a fellow friend who is interested in the environment.
"A whole range of things people could get out of it, if they are looking for a bit of peace. What we're trying to get out of it is to get the seed cleaned and set up a volunteer day that will be on-going, probably monthly."
Mr Frost said he was involved in the environmental work because we needed more trees.
"We have knocked down too many. Plants are our lungs and our earth and if we don't do anything, the earth will be at tipping point," he said.
"I am passionate about our environment and this is a job in the environment and it does good for the world, and I get a glowing and happy feeling when I drive home from work."
Volunteers are invited to attend a banksia seed working bee at the Creswick seed bank site on Wednesday, June 22, from 10.30am to 4pm. Volunteers will help to clean banksia seed for storage.
To RSVP or for details, email elle@seedbank.com.au. To donate to the 'nodding neighbourhood' project, visit https://gofund.me/397cad16.
