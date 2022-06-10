The Courier

Anonymous hero tackles Ballarat East fire with garden hose

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:02am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUICK: Fire authorities at the shed that caught alight before a fast-thinking passerby took action. Photo: Adam Trafford.

An anonymous passerby has leapt into action upon seeing smoke rising from a Ballarat East home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.