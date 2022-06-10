An anonymous passerby has leapt into action upon seeing smoke rising from a Ballarat East home.
The man was walking past the property on the corner of Finch and Oliver streets when he noticed the shed, which faces the street separated by a metal fence, had caught alight.
Advertisement
He raised the alarm and grabbed a nearby garden hose to tackle the flames.
The man put out most of the fire, which happened around noon on Friday, before authorities got to the scene.
Captain Ballarat Fire Brigade Mark Cartledge said the CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria were called to the address.
"The shed is a tin shed close to a weatherboard house," he said.
"The fire hasn't extended beyond that shed and by the quick actions of passersby and the first arriving crews the fire was knocked down pretty quick.
"The passerby saw smoke ... he stopped and actually got a garden hose and started to put it out and actually knocked most of the fire before the first crews arrived."
The fire started in the corner of the shed, and the cause is not yet known.
IN THE NEWS:
Ambulance Victoria also attended the scene.
The Courier understands no one was seriously injured in the event.
"Two young children on site were in the shed when the fire started and they're just getting checked out by ambulance for safety precautions," Captain Cartledge said.
The fire-fighting passerby left the scene after fire authorities arrived.
Captain Cartledge's message to the unnamed hero was one of gratitude.
"Thank you, everything you did helped us in the long run," he said.
But he also warned the man to take care.
Advertisement
"Probably just keep an eye on his own health as well because he would've got a bit of smoke into himself, but thank you."
Two fire trucks were in attendance and the event blocked off part of Finch Street into the early afternoon.
It is not yet known how much damage was incurred and the cause of the fire is being investigated by authorities.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.