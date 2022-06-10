The Courier

Western Victorian police officer charged with 363 counts

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 10 2022 - 8:11am, first published 5:20am
Police Custody officer charged over unauthorised access to information

A police custody officer from the Western Region has been charged following an internal investigation.

