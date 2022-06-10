Western Victorian police officer charged with 363 counts

A police custody officer from the Western Region has been charged following an internal investigation.
The 55-year-old PCO has been charged with 363 counts of unauthorised access of police information.
Advertisement
The charges relate to incidents that occurred while he was on duty between February and June 2021.
The PCO has been summonsed to face court later at a later date.
The Victorian Police Western region includes Ballarat, Mildura, Portland, Geelong, Bacchus Marsh and Kyabram.
A Police Custody Officer is responsible for the management of people in Victoria Police custody.
PCOs in the Western Region are located in stations including Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Warrnambool, Horsham, Mildura and Swan Hill.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.