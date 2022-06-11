THE first steps in a grassroots men's mental health program has begun to fill systemic gaps for those who might otherwise get lost in finding the right support.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health began operating a virtual service in January, gradually counsellors to ensure it could properly meet all demand.
This has been about two years in the making, largely driven in a response to the city's suicide rates, which were among the highest in Australia.
The organisation's chairman Andrew McPherson said this was not about competing with other support services but "walking with" men as needed in navigating their mental health journey to help prevent them slipping through the system.
This comes in a week when a Victorian Coroner has reiterated the need for greater support structures for men in suicide prevention.
Ballarat's male suicide rates have remained stubbornly almost 30 per cent higher than the national average in the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's annual snapshot on death released this week.
We know that men are more likely to seek help if someone they know recommends a particular service.- Andrew McPherson, Ballarat Men's Mental Health
"We're encouraging individuals to go beyond suggesting 'you should get help' to saying, 'have you heard about this mob - given them a call or send them an email'. We know that men are more likely to seek help if someone they know recommends a particular service," Mr McPherson said.
"...Some people have contacted us if they need help navigating the system, which if they're particularly unwell it can be hard for them to take that step.
"Some people don't need a certain number or counselling sessions but have an established relationship with a counsellor they can contact any time they need."
Mr McPherson said the Ballarat Men's Mental Health team had focused on trying to address gaps identified in the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health system.
The team has also spoken extensively with families about their experience in the mental health system and with mental health professionals working on the frontlines in a bid to best understand priorities.
Early on this has included funding for those unable to pay for support services they might need and, for those unable to get into the mental health system, help to get the right supports including GPs for those who might present without a regular GP.
The organisation has also worked to supply GPs with grocery cards to offer to people who might be struggling with mental health but, because they work part-time, do not qualify for the usual financial aid channels.
"A lot of people can be stuck in limbo," Mr McPherson said. "In the past, GPs have felt quite helpless at times in how to help men and women juggling bills but this way they can help people go to the supermarket."
Ballarat Men's Mental Health relies on community funding and philanthropy. After two years building the right structures, the organisation made a virtual launch to channel more funds directly into client support.
Mr McPherson said the virtual model allowed men to reach out from a place where they felt safe to tap into the organisation's support network of mental health professionals, including psychologists, GPs and social workers. This can include triage and crisis referral.
The organisation's key message is for men to know they were not alone and Ballarat Men's Mental Health would walk with them on the journey as long as was needed.
Details: email, info@ballaratmmh.com.au; call, 0493 247 340; visit ballaratmmh.com.au.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14 or Ballarat Health Services Mental Health Line on 1300 247 647.
