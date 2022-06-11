The Courier

Ballarat Men's Mental Health 'walks with' all in need

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Ballarat Men's Mental Health chairman Andrew McPherson said the organisation has begun to try and fill gaps in support.

THE first steps in a grassroots men's mental health program has begun to fill systemic gaps for those who might otherwise get lost in finding the right support.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.