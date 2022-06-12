Ballarat community organisation Food is Free is experiencing its biggest demand for fresh food since it began seven-and-a-half years ago.
The grassroots, community-led not-for-profit organisation ensures all people have access to fresh food in Ballarat, including those experiencing disadvantage, and promotes education in the community.
Food is Free founder Lou Ridsdale said since the organisation started in 2014, it had never experienced as big a demand for access to free, fresh nutritious food as it had over the past few months.
She said it was not uncommon for the Laneway and Green Space sites to have 100 visitors looking for food every day.
"This huge influx is attributed from the dramatic rise in the cost of living, jump in price of fruit and vegetables, people worried about paying bills whilst being struck down with illness such as COVID-19," Ms Ridsdale said.
"It is an inevitable outcome now we are in a COVID 'normal' world, plus in the middle of a shocking flu season which is especially affecting casual workers who may not have the same sick leave benefits as permanent staff. Also, there is a lack of access to fresh foods due to transportation issues."
Ms Ridsdale said Food is Free was seeing many more international students and migrants who desperately needed to access food.
"They have little avenues elsewhere to go aside from the food relief programs. These food agencies also are experiencing high demand and their programs can only stretch so far, so people visit us instead as it is a quick, convenient, very temporary solution - with no paperwork to fill out and no questions asked," she said.
The food available at the Food is Free Laneway site is grown at its sister site, Green Space, while other food products are donated by community members.
Ms Ridsdale said with so many people looking for food, it was impossible to meet the demand.
"Being what is called the 'shoulder season' in the gardening world right now, doesn't help - this is where there's little growing in the garden due to cold weather. This makes it extra hard in our quest to feed people," she said.
"People can help and we always need people to donate backyard grown produce, but it doesn't feed all the people who come to us, so we believe our greatest contribution to our community is via our workshops which teach people to grow their own food."
