Special parting Christmas gift from cards to help Ballarat babies

DENISE Boyko hopes the spirit of giving will create a lasting legacy for Ballarat's youngest residents.
Ballarat Combined Charities Christmas Card Shop's final $10,000 gift is to help purchase vital audiology equipment for newborn hearing tests in Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
The shop has donated more than $700,000 to international and national charities in the past 37 years but Ms Boyko said the committee felt it was important to make the final gesture in this community.
A portion of funds was also made to Ballarat Soup Bus.
The shop had outlived its time...We wanted to give in a way to inspire others to keep on giving.- Denise Boyko, Ballarat Combined Charities Christmas Card Shop volunteer
"When we spoke with the hospital, they told us about the audiology equipment and it resonated with a lot of members who had a history of deafness in their families," Ms Boyko said.
"The shop had outlived its time with a shortage of cards and a lack of demand in people wanting them. We wanted to give in a way to inspire others to keep on giving."
The donation provides seed funding for the hospital to launch a $75,000 campaign to buy new equipment and servicing for at least five years after purchase.
The hospital's audiology equipment for newborns has become outdated and was limited to testing one ear and one frequency at a time.
New equipment will allow the hospital to test both ears and multiple frequencies on sleeping newborns in a shorter amount of time.
Ballarat Health Services Foundation lead Sarah Masters said the Christmas card shop's final gesture was important.
"Combined Charities Christmas donation really allows us to kick-start a campaign," Ms Masters said. "It has also showed a much-loved institution has put its faith in us and this project."
Charity volunteer Pamela Foulkes' grandfather and father had hearing loss in their early 20s. She hoped the appeal would help prevent others from experiencing the same loss.
"I saw how socially isolated they both became over the years, so I am very conscious of the impact this can have on individuals and families," Ms Foulkes said. "...If we can pick up hearing loss very early, it does change peoples' lives."
All funds raised during the hospital's end-of-financial year tax appeal will be used to purchase new equipment for Ballarat. Donate: bhs-tax-appeal-2022.raisely.com
