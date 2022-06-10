The Courier

The number of people sleeping rough in Ballarat has increased according to several welfare organisations

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated June 10 2022 - 9:18pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tent in Ballarat. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The latest data from several welfare organisations has confirmed Ballarat is experiencing its greatest number of people sleeping rough in recent years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.