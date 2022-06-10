The latest data from several welfare organisations has confirmed Ballarat is experiencing its greatest number of people sleeping rough in recent years.
When comparing the number of people who were homeless last financial year with numbers in the same period this year, it was found there was an increase of 11 people with community groups only anticipating these figures to grow as winter continues.
Uniting Ballarat homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said during his 14 years working for Uniting he had never seen figures so high.
"At the moment we're actually working with 89 rough sleepers; this is the highest number I've actually known," Mr Liversage said.
Anglicare Ballarat homelessness case manager Andrea Gorman said she had witnessed a similar influx with the number of people attending Anglicare's emergency relief breakfast services having increased over the past three years.
"Before COVID we were seeing about 14 people but now we're seeing 30 plus people a day coming in for crisis support for breakfast and their people sleeping physically rough," Ms Gorman said.
She also said, surprisingly, she'd seen a rise of those displaced travelling from surrounding regions to access their services in Ballarat as well as those who were living in houses.
"The other increase we've seen is that people are coming over from Geelong and Melbourne to access our services," Ms Gorman said.
"We're also seeing people who are living in houses but are feeling the stress with rental prices increasing coming to us because they're struggling to afford basic things like utilities, food and petrol."
Coming into the long weekend, Ms Gorman anticipates this number to rise as she expects many hotels will force those who were sleeping rough and were now living at hotels through the state government's From Homelessness to a Home package to be displaced as hotels made way for tourists.
"During holiday periods, like the long weekend, vulnerable people who were sleeping rough will now be put back into that same position as hotels will kick them out to make way for tourists," she said.
Mr Liversage said Ballarat's housing calamity was not only due in part to increased cost of living expenses but also Ballarat's competitive housing market and lack of affordable housing for those doing it tough.
"We've got rough sleepers as well who are working and still can't access the rental market so it's pretty bad," he said.
Ms Gorman said the closure of social welfare centre, Reid's Guest House, formerly located on Lydiard Street North, had added to Ballarat's dire housing situation.
"After Reid's shut there's been no stop gap between homelessness and even basic accommodation," she said.
As for what Mr Liversage and Ms Gorman wished the government would do to support people who were sleeping rough, they both agreed more housing was needed, particularly affordable housing.
"The real answer to this issue is more housing and more affordable housing and fit for purpose housing as well," he said.
"More secure, supported long term housing, which is affordable is what is needed because people don't wake up one day and say i'm going to be a drug addict and lose my house, lose my family and lose my job; that's not how it works, homelessness can impact anyone," she said.
For those in the community who would like to support people who are sleeping rough Uniting Care has launched their "Winter Woolies" appeal which encourages people to donate their unwanted but good quality winter clothing and bedding items.
"Ballarat in the winter is probably one of the worst places to be in Australia so we're asking people to donate warm winter items including things like extra blankets and sleeping bags because we currently do not have the money to be purchasing these items," Mr Liversage said.
Similarly, Ms Gorman said Anglicare was also desperately in need of winter items to support their clients.
"In winter, we need really specific items including big, waterproof ponchos so that people can stay fully covered and dry because people who are out on the streets have got to carry all their belongings on their back as well as hand warmers and poly fleece blankets."
