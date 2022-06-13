The Courier

Pyrenees council could be out of pocket thousand of dollars to repair 2019 Lexton fire damage

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 13 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REPAIRS: Firefighters on the scene at the Rainbow Serpent Festival site in 2019. Picture: Wayne Rigg, State Control Centre.

Pyrenees council could be expected to pay thousands of dollars for roadside bushfire repairs on an application technicality.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.