Kingston tennis star Zoe Hives is back on the international circuit for the first time in nearly three years after overcoming a spate of illness and injuries that threatened to end her career.
The 25-year-old reached the semi-finals of the W25 Madrid with doubles partner Katherine Sebov last week, marking her triumphant return to the court.
A week earlier, Hives made it to the second round of the W25 Chiang Rai singles draw, her first international event since the Japan Women's Open in September 2019.
"It's been a while since I've had to use this (passport). I'm currently a bundle of emotions. You name it, I'm feeling it," Hives shared on social media before heading to Thailand.
"In the end, though, I'm grateful to everyone that has helped me get back to being able to do this again.
"There are far too many to name, but know how much your contributions mean to me."
Hives returned to the court at the Australian Open earlier this year, reaching the second round of qualifying.
She went on to compete at singles events in Bendigo and Canberra but was forced to retire injured in both tournaments. The calf complaint kept her on the sidelines for a month.
"After being out for so long due to illness, it's hard to have any setbacks," Hives said of her withdrawal in Canberra.
"Even playing restricted, I loved every minute of being out there again. It felt like the 1026 days that it had been since I last played on clay, but it also felt like no time at all to be back on the surface I love."
In 2019, Hives was on the cusp of breaking into the top 100 after an opening-round win at the Australian Open.
As she was taking off, she developed glandular fever and later into POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome).
It had similar effects on Hives as chronic fatigue syndrome, and she, at one point, spent months in bed.
Symptoms of POTS can include light-headedness, fainting, and rapid increase in heartbeat and can only be relieved by sitting or lying down.
"Now that I'm feeling better, I can't believe I put up with everything I did in the past two years," she told The Courier of her illness.
"In a strange way, if it was going to happen at any time, it happened at the right time."
Hives boasts a career-high WTA singles ranking of 140 and currently sits 596th.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
