WESTERN Bulldogs legend and AFL hall of famer Doug Hawkins has taken the icy plunge for his beloved Cobras in a special Big Freeze in the Marsh on Saturday.
Hawkins was joined by community identities, including a special Platinum Jubilee-themed queen for ahead of the standalone Ballarat Football League senior clash at Bacchus Marsh this Queen's Birthday long weekend.
The Cobras had chalked up almost $35,000 by Saturday evening for their efforts towards Fight MND. They had eclipsed their $20,000 fundraising target ahead of the Maddingley Park match.
Bacchus Marsh man Phil O'Keefe, who has motor neurone disease, was on hand to watch the spectacle. O'Keefe raised more than $5,000 with family and friends sliding on his behalf.
"MND is a bastard of a thing," O'Keefe said via the Cobras' social media. "It takes everything from you except your mind, from the most mundane tasks to the most complex."
The neurological disease attacks controlling muscles to speech, breathing, swallowing and movement with nerves failing to work properly. There is no cure.
AFL great Neale Daniher put the disease he calls The Beast in the spotlight with his own experience.
The annual Big Freeze at the G returns to AFL action at the G on Monday, headlined by Australian tennis hero Ash Barty.
