THE home court advantage has proved the perfect catalyst for an outstanding weekend from Ballarat's sporting teams at the Queen's Birthday Junior Basketball Tournament which wrapped up on Monday.
But of all the Ballarat teams that succeeded over the course of the weekend, there probably was no greater highlight than what the under 12 girls A grade team delivered, remarkably winning both their semi final and grand final by one point.
In the semi-final, the young Miners were forced into overtime by a plucky Melton opponent, before holding on for a memorable 22-21 win. It was just as close in the grand final against Geelong, with Ballarat scraping through 24-23.
The boys under 12 A grade also made their way through to the grand final, but proved no match for a strong Geelong side which scored a comfortable 41-25 win.
Ballarat team's scored two big wins in the under 16s A grade with the boys proving too good for Wangaratta 53-39 while the girls were big winners over North East Bushrangers 46-26.
In the under 14s A Grade, there were wins to Geelong in the girls and Keilor in the boys, with both teams defeating Craigieburn in the final.
In the under 18s A Grade, Frankston had a narrow 48-44 win over Whittlesea while Broadmeadows was too good for Keilor in the girls winning 40-34.
Almost 1000 athletes spread across 35 divisions competed in the Queen's Birthday tournament, the first time that Selkirk Stadium has been able to host an event after two years of disruption due to lockdowns and cancellations.
Basketball Ballarat chief executive officer Neville Ivey said he was thrilled with how the tournament was run, saying it had long awaited.
"It's been terrific in the sense that it feels like there are a lot more families there, so crowd numbers are notably high," Mr Ivey told The Courier.
"The tournament goes right from under-12s, so there are a lot of kids who have played before and they've been having a ball."
It is understood the event injects just under $5 million to Ballarat's economy through visitor numbers including those heading to attractions, accommodation and restaurants.
