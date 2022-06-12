The Courier
Two-car fatal collision on Bungaree-Creswick Road

By Nieve Walton
Updated June 12 2022 - 10:09am, first published 8:00am
Emergency services on the scene in Creswick. Picture: Luke Hemer.

A man has died following a two-car collision on Bungaree-Creswick Road on Sunday afternoon.

Nieve Walton

Journalist

