The Courier
Updated

Two-car fatal collision on Bungaree-Creswick Road

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 13 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have revealed the driver who died in a Sunday two-car crash on the Bungaree Creswick Road was was a 50-year-old Mornington Peninsula man.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.