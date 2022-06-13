Police have revealed the driver who died in a Sunday two-car crash on the Bungaree Creswick Road was was a 50-year-old Mornington Peninsula man.
The Tootgarook driver died at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle a 66-year-old Creswick man remains in Ballarat base hospital.
The passenger of the first vehicle a 39-year-old Braybrook woman who sustained minor injuries was also taken to Ballarat base hospital on Sunday.
EARLIER
A man has died following a two-car collision on Bungaree-Creswick Road on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the crash on a bend in the road intersecting with Creswick-Dean Road, about five minutes' drive outside Creswick, shortly after 3pm.
The man the driver of one of the vehicles has not been formally identified, yet police confirmed he died at the scene.
Police confirmed the female passenger of the vehicle had been transported to Ballarat Base Hospital and was in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sole occupant of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the other driver was aged in his 60s with serious but stable upper body injuries.
The Courier understands dogs were also recovered in the wake of the accident.
One car was found down an embankment off the side of the road when emergency services arrived.
Victoria Police will continue to investigate the incident.
