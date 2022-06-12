Gender inclusivity will be a top priority for Ballarat as local governments across the country undergo a review to make sure all aspects of the workplace are inclusive.
Gender equality commissioner Dr Niki Vincent is working with more than 300 public sector organisations, including the City of Ballarat, Victorian universities and government funded art organisations.
"It is not simply about adding women into structures that were created by men for men," she said.
"It infuriates me when the focus is on fixing women so they can fit the system instead we need to fix the systems."
Dr Vincent was special guest speaker to open The 13 Moon Collective's new exhibition honouring women in Creative Ballarat's Art Space at the weekend.
Dr Vincent said it had been uplifting to see workplace gender equality changes the past few years.
But often "it can be exhausting" maintaining the rage needed to push for change, she said.
Dr Vincent said viewing art could act as a relief and bring us back to why we were fighting for equality.
"I have experienced this going around this exhibition," she said.
"Art is able to lift our spirits and a few moments in front of the right picture can be invaluable."
Her work under the gender equality act, which is the first of its kind in Australia, will influence about 430 thousand people.
While this was about 12 per cent of the Victorian workforce, Dr Vincent was looking forward to creating concrete change and influence other businesses to make similar changes.
"It shows that gender equality is no longer a nice to have but instead it is a must have," she said.
The organisations involved are reviewing their programs with a gendered lens.
"All factors of our lives are often unequal ... we usually have a default male behind the design of things," she said.
Gender equality reviews will be made available to the public and Dr Vincent said the public documents should create some competition within the organisations.
"We want that to happen, we want the competition to drive change among the places involved," she said.
The organisations are expected to put in place action plans that online their measurable outcomes for two year periods. Dr Vincent is tasked to make sure the organisations comply with their action plans.
"There are multiple steps the commissioner can take if changes are not made including in the worst case scenarios taking the organisation to VCAT," Dr Vincent said.
Dr Vincent said her work would hopefully make changes that influence groups, like The 13 Moon Collective.
