Women are at the forefront of the newest exhibition on Lydiard Street.
The 13 Moons Collective is a group of women who have come together to honour women within their artwork.
"We have curated these pieces because women do not get honoured enough," founding member Diana Coverdale said.
"I have been to gallery openings before but this one is exciting because it has something to do with me," she said.
"We were created over a cuppa around a dining room table and we chose the name to reflect the phases of the Luna cycle and menstrual cycle."
The exhibition in Creative Ballarat's Art Space involves a mixture of art styles.
"All the art pieces are very different because each of the women in the collective are different," Ms Coverdale said.
Each member focused on important women in their lives to remember through their pieces.
Some chose to honour their mothers, grandmothers or other people close to them.
Others created an ode to women like Julia Gillard and Grace Tame.
"This gallery is about stories of women, women who have cared for others or who have passed on," Ms Coverdale said.
The theme of honouring women comes from the Honour a Woman's advocacy group, who are working towards making the Australian honours list gender inclusive.
The groups aims to have a 50/50 split of recipients, currently the list is sitting at 47/53.
The gender equality commissioner Dr Niki Vincent attended the exhibition opening, she said it was important to focus on gender equality in art as well as art in gender equality.
"We think of the arts as a very equitable space but it is not," she said.
"It has a bigger pay gap than the normal pay gap, women's art does not sell at the same prices as men's and women are underrepresented in the art collections of the major galleries.
The 13 Moons Collective's exhibition will be on display for four weeks, open from Wednesday to Sunday.
The members invite the public to add to their honour book, where spectators write a tribute to a significant woman.
