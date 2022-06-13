The Courier

The 13 Moons Collective's first exhibition in the Art Space on Lydiard Street is all about celebrating women

NW
By Nieve Walton
June 13 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE: Gender Equality Commissioner Niki Vincent (middle), with 13 Moon Collective members Diana Coverdale and Heather Horricks. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Women are at the forefront of the newest exhibition on Lydiard Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.