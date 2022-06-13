PROMOTING stronger links to community has been at the fore of major repair and redevelopment works for one of the region's largest tourism players.
RACV Goldfields Resort and golf course in Creswick is confirmed to re-open on June 23 - one day before school holidays - after six month's closure due to extensive storm damage.
RACV Goldfields Resort attracts about 55,000 staying guests each year.
The American Creswick hotel owner Brendan Smith and Creswick Country Bakery co-owner Chonel Burttold told The Courier last month they had experienced significant downturns in food and beverage sales since the resort's closure. This was primarily from a loss of people coming in and exploring the township.
RACV Goldfields Resort manager Martin Zumstein said works were up to finishing touches and staff re-training was underway. While this could not be done in time for the Queen's Birthday weekend, Mr Zumstein said it was brilliant to be back in business for school holiday travellers.
Key to the re-opening is the launch of ArtHouse, a multi-purpose art studio primarily to drive engagement with the community.
ArtHouse studio is a re-purposed property sales office that has been shifted to the foot of the golf course that, while initially open to members and guests, will be publicly accessible later in the year.
The space will cater to all ages and interests in art exhibitions, workshops with artists in residence and family engagement, such as the opening feature My Creswick Sketchbook.
Families are encouraged to draw their impressions of Creswick, based on inspiration from artist Victor Litherland who would set up his easel on the town's streets five days a week. Sketches can be added to a mural alongside Litherland's work.
"The idea is activation for families, giving kids easels to do their own drawing and stick to the walls and re-create Victor's work," Mr Zumstein said. "The resort is always trying to link to the community as it continues to evolve and innovate...to display what the region offers."
RACV has added more than 1000 contemporary art pieces in the past two decades, mostly supporting community artists. A renovated hallway in the resort's accommodation wing will also feature photography of staff's favourite places to visit in the Creswick area.
Mr Zumstein said the resort team had been working hard to add unique touches to the resort, such as hidden fairy villages in the gardens for families to explore in the day and at night, under fairy lights, when fairies might come out to play.
The team has also created a vegetable patch where the sales office building used to sit, growing edible flowers and handy vegetables for the resort kitchen to use.
Inside, sensory play features have updated a Creswick-inspired children's room. A new front reception desk has been made in timber to better reflect the Creswick forest outside.
"Our team is super proud of the community they live in...We're not trying to Melbournise the resort but rather localise the experience to showcase the beauty of this region," Mr Zumstein said.
"For six months our team has not been doing their normal jobs. They've been amazing and kept active with purpose projects.
"...We're excited for them to get back to doing what they love. We've spoken to people around town and we can't wait to re-open."
