The condition of a man who fell from the back of a ute in Talbot early on Sunday has improved.
Police said the Maryborough man was flown to hospital in a "life-threatening" condition after the 12am incident.
On Monday, the Royal Melbourne Hospital said the 18-year-old was "serious but stable" .
According to police, the man fell from the tray of a moving ute in Heales Street, with passers-by going to his aid.
Officers said the driver failed to stop at the scene, but an 18-year-old man from Dunolly - north of Maryborough - later handed himself into police.
He has been interviewed and will be charged on summons with dangerous driving causing serious injury.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or lodge a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
