An undefeated National Junior Classic campaign looked to be on the cards for the Ballarat under-18 representative side, before a heartbreaking semi-final loss to eventual under-18 champions Nunawading meant the boys had to settle for third in a playoff match against the Sydney Comets.
Ballarat cruised past opponents in the group match-ups with big wins over Manly, Geelong and Norwood, earning themselves a place in the quarter finals in which they overcome Casey 75-67.
The boys bounced back from their 15-point semi-final loss to Nunawading to claim bronze in the third-place playoff with a 10-point win over Sydney to end a successful stint at the Classics.
Miners guard Lucas Impey led the way for Ballarat in their bronze medal match with a team-high 15 points.
The Ballarat under-14 Boys side finished seventh with a seven-point win over South Adelaide to wrap-up a strong outing in Dandenong, splitting their six games at the Classics.
