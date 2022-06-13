The Courier

The Ballarat under-18 leave the National Junior Classics with bronze medals

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:44am, first published 12:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miners guard Lucas Impey was a member of the Ballarat under 18s team. Picture: Adam Trafford.

An undefeated National Junior Classic campaign looked to be on the cards for the Ballarat under-18 representative side, before a heartbreaking semi-final loss to eventual under-18 champions Nunawading meant the boys had to settle for third in a playoff match against the Sydney Comets.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.