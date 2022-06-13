KATIE Jackson, Ellie McClure and Lucy Richardson know what it feels like to have success as a team together. Now they are preparing to show their class on an international level.
The Ballarat and Clarendon College trio will head to Italy next month, as part of the Australian girls eights crew, to compete at the junior world championships at Varese from July 27-31.
Having been training predominantly in Melbourne, the trio joined their squad for a big training morning on a glass-like Lake Wendouree on Monday morning under the watchful eye of coach Mitch Nelson.
The trio were part of the Ballarat and Clarendon College coxed four crew which won every event in the past rowing season, culminating in a national title in April.
McClure said it was a dream come true to be representing Australia at the major world championships.
"I can't really believe, sometimes I have to pinch myself that I'm in an Australian crew," she said. "We're all friends, so it's just going to be an amazing experience to put on the green and gold in Italy. It's crazy that there are six schools in the squad and three of us are all from the one school."
Jackson said she was honoured to be part of the squad. "It's crazy to think of the opportunities we are getting, not many people can get this, it's just amazing," she said.
"It was incredible when I heard that the three of us had got in, I was jumping up and down, I couldn't believe it."
Richardson said she felt privileged to be part of an Australian team.
"It's an amazing opportunity we have, to know that we can continue on what was such an amazing school season and be able to continue that with a great bunch of girls," she said.
"To be able to throw on the green and gold, it's something I'll be able to tell my grandkids about one day.
"We want to make the most of the opportunity we have right now. It's not every day you get into an Australian team, and now we get that experience of being an elite rower while being young and still at school it really sets you up if you want to commit to it full-time."
Nelson said it was a fantastic session on Lake Wendouree.
"We did a 4x1000m session practising what we are keen to do in Italy, it was a really good session," he said.
"The Ballarat girls have formed the crux of the crew and we've gone and supported a crew around them.
"They are very talented oarswomen who have done a super job this year. Obviously really well coached by Nicki Plucinski which has been really good, they've supported the eight really well and moving forward."
While Australia isn't predominantly known for its success in eights, the fact that the country is sending a crew usually means there is a confidence of success.
"We just want to race as well as we can, it's always challenging when you put a boat together and then make a time in order to get picked, knowing how much development there is in each crew," he said. "We've set ourselves a bit of a time benchmark as close to that as we can."
Tom Foley of St Patrick's College also earned selection for the championships in the Australian under-19 men's eight crew.
