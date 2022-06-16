Sebastopol may be enjoying a four-match unbeaten run, but it still needs to prove itself against a fellow finals contender, coach Michael Searl believes.
The Burra are away to Ballarat this weekend, wary of the chance to move four points clear in second place.
Searl's side shares 20 points with the third-placed Swans, who hold fond memories of the past two meetings.
"Both times, they've comprehensively beaten us. So, I think we are going to have to be really on our game to even compete with them," Searl said. "Obviously, we're in a nice little run of form, but we've spoken as a group that we can't get too carried away. We've won four in a row, but three of those have come against the bottom three teams.
"We need to bank a couple of wins against higher-ranked sides, and hopefully, that will happen this weekend."
Forward Toby Hutt will return from injury for his first game since round four, alongside midfield workhorse Chase Dummett, who's missed the past two wins.
Dummet is averaging 30 disposals, 12 clearances and seven tackles in his past two games.
Ruck James Richards is the only player under an injury cloud, with the club expected to make a late decision on his fitness.
Searl said his group would have to be strong early if they wanted to avoid repeating history.
"The last couple of times, we've started poorly, and they've started really well. They got their tails up, and away they ran," he said.
"Their spread and defensive work on us has really hampered our ability to move the ball. So, we're focusing on having a positive start and executing this weekend."
For Ballarat coach Joe Carmody, the battleground was clear.
The Swans would have to improve around the contest to match an opponent that tops the league for clearances (average 47.1) and effective tackles (59.7).
"(Sebastopol) has been really impressive with the injuries they've had. They're really well-coached and have some quality players," Carmody said.
"We need to make sure we match them on the inside and try and make sure their better players aren't having too much of an influence.
"For us, I think (the focus) is more about the way that we go about it. The past few weeks we've shown glimpses here and there but we haven't put a four-quarter performance together."
at Alfredton Rec Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 10, 2021 - Ballarat 13.7 (85) d Sebastopol 9.13 (67)
SWANS (3rd, 5-3): The Swans are speaking wonders of their first "break" since pre-season started and will be bolstered by the return of key personnel from injury. Luke Wynd's inclusion will have a massive impact, allowing Ballarat's rebounding defenders a licence to wreak havoc.
BURRA (2nd, 5-2): Coach Michael Searl is playing down the Burra's hot run, but it's hard to ignore his side's dominant form. A win this weekend would catapult Sebastopol into clear premiership contention and place fear in many of its rivals.
PREDICTION: Ballarat
at Eastern Oval, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 8, 2021 - East Point 17.15 (117) d Darley 4.5 (29)
ROOS (4th, 4-3): The break came at a good time for the Roos and allowed them to reset after a first loss in three matches. Dallas Martin's return into the backline has been a massive boost, and the key defender will need to be at his best again to marshal Nick Rodda.
DEVILS (5th, 4-3): The big question for Darley is how it will maintain Roos forward Jordan Johnston. The Devils boast a smaller, agile back six, which will help against the high-flying Johnston, but their keenness to run off the half-back flank may leave them exposed.
PREDICTION: East Point
at CE Brown Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 6, 2021 - Lake Wendouree 16.16 (112) d Melton South 7.3 (45)
LAKERS (11th, 1-6): The Lakers won't have a better chance to notch a second win. Jack Fitzpatrick's side has impressed in patches but has been let down by inconsistency. The Panthers have been equally erratic; if they travel up the highway in such a mood, it could be a tough day.
PANTHERS (9th, 2-6): Melton South can't seem to escape injuries at the moment, and setbacks to two of its best, Jacob Thornton-Gielen and Billy Lloyd, are massive blows. Still, the Panthers boast a fearsome midfield and might find a welcome edge against a similarly young opponent.
PREDICTION: Melton South
at City Oval, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 1, 2021 - North Ballarat 13.15 (93) d Redan 11.9 (75)
LIONS (8th, 3-4): A new-look Redan has been the season's dark horse and could draw level with the finals pack with a win this weekend. Liam Hoy has provided a massive boost, both with his on-field contributions and his presence, allowing Lachie George to roll forward.
ROOSTERS (6th, 4-3): The Roosters are still trying to find their best set-up as they enter a must-win match to try and craft a bigger gap with the chasing pack. Sam Glover will likely return with Collingwood having the bye in the VFL and will be a headache for the Lions' defence.
PREDICTION: North Ballarat
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
