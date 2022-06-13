The Courier

The challenge of providing the most essential service of all

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
June 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 19 years guarding the region's most precious resource, Central Highlands Water's retiring managing director Paul O'Donohue says challenges remain.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Journalist

Old journalist, The Courier.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.