The challenge of providing the most essential service of all

After 19 years guarding the region's most precious resource, Central Highlands Water's retiring managing director Paul O'Donohue says challenges remain.
Mr O'Donohue applied for a stakeholder management and pricing plan position at CHW during the devastating Millenium Drought, after previously working in hospitality.
Although a Ballarat native, it had been 25 years since he lived in the city. Commuting to the Yarra Valley for work, Mr O'Donohue and his partner decided the move back to Ballarat would be a tree-change.
"We came back for a lifestyle and our kids' education and to be close to family," Mr O'Donohue says.
"It was just one of those 'Sliding Door' moments where I got the gig. That was my entree into the water industry, and it's been a great industry to be in. I think most people are in the water industry for the right reasons, to provide a service to communities, and they take it pretty seriously."
Mr O'Donohue says starting at CHW during the worst drought since colonisation was the biggest challenge he faced, with the east coast of the continent's water supply under severe pressure, agriculture failing and major towns like Ballarat enduring imminent, widespread water shortages
. Managing a response required intense negotiation between state, federal and local government.
"This drought went on for six to eight years, and it required some pretty quick decision-making and insights into how you provide essential services for people," Mr O'Donohue says.
I'd like to think we've built some really good resilience into those communities, so when people get up in the morning, they don't have to think about where their water's coming from."
"The Goldfields superpipe came out of, and other infrastructure we put out at Ballarat West, a whole range of things. It was challenging, but you just get on with these things. We were trying to get the best outcome for the communities at the time.
There were a lot of things going on at the state level, and we were seeking money from federal and state, as well as out of CHW's coffers as well.
"There was obviously the relationship with Coliban Water at Bendigo. They were building the first stage of (the superpipe); we joined onto that connection, and had some joint assets with them. That was pretty groundbreaking at the time."
The drought coincided with the first seeds of a development boom in Ballarat's west as council rezoned farmland for housing. The new zones required huge amounts of below-ground infrastructure for water supply and sewerage.
"At that stage (in the mid-2000s) it was still pretty stable, we were only putting on a few hundred connections a year," Mr O'Donohue says.
"In the last 12 months we will put over 2200 new connections on the Ballarat system alone. So these regional areas are growing quickly. The challenge, and the opportunity, is to ensure we can accommodate that growth. I think one of the things playing to our advantage now is there was a lot of good infrastructure put in the 1970s and 1980s with some capacity, so we've been fortunate we've been able to work off that.
"But if the growth keeps going... if it keeps going for the next five to 10 years, there's pretty major investment going to need to continue to keep happening to keep up with it. It's not just water and wastewater; it's roads and schools and a whole lot of other things as well. So there's a pretty big game going on at the moment, that's for sure.
"One of the things I think's really changed: I think organisations are realising they need to get into partnerships and into information sharing, so that they can plan things and get the optimum outcome for customers and best value for money. That's certainly happening, and I think more of that will happen and needs to happen."
The new developments need to be paid for, and Mr O'Donohue says prices for water and services have dropped in real terms over the last eight years.
"We operate under the Essential Services Commission; we've got a five-year pricing plan coming up for 2023-28. There's a mountain of work going on to understand what the implications of that might be. What we're trying to do is keep one eye on pricing; we don't want to go into price shock space, but (the lower prices) are putting pressure on a whole range of areas to keep up with it. And our pricing plan will reflect that, I suspect."
Mr O'Donohue says regional towns will also continue to benefit from CHW's investment, with Daylesford soon to be connected to the superpipe.
"That will go live shortly. Maryborough was another one. A few years ago we spent over $6 million on improving the water quality there and also using partly groundwater to supplement the surface water. I'd like to think we've built some really good resilience into those communities, so when people get up in the morning, they don't have to think about where their water's coming from."
