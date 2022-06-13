Nunawading's early two-goal blitz was enough to see out the game as Ballarat City FC suffered its seventh loss of the NPL3 season.
Goals in the 16th and 23rd minutes to Nunawading's Andrew Mullett and AJ Macphee forced City FC onto the back foot early, with the second-to-last side desperately needing three points.
Advertisement
Goal scorer Macphee was sent off just 13 minutes after doubling Nunawading's lead, with City FC failing to mount a comeback despite Nunawading being a player down.
The loss was just the second time this season that City FC has failed to claim points at Morshead Park, with the 2-0 defeat to Nunawading now alongside the 4-1 home defeat to Western United from round nine.
It means City FC remains stranded in the bottom-two relegation zone, still without victory since its round three clash against Whittlesea Ranges FC.
City failed to capitalise on 10th-placed Springvale's loss to Preston as a win on Saturday for Ballarat would have seen it climb above the White Eagles in the standings.
Instead, the 11th-placed side continues to stare down a two-point deficit to Springvale as sides around the two in Box Hill and Doveton look to distance themselves from the ongoing relegation battle.
One of Springvale or Doveton is destined to claim points in round 14 as the two sides go head-to-head in a poorly timed match-up for City FC.
However, maximum points could finally be on the board for City FC who travel to Epping Stadium for a date with last-placed Whittlesea Ranges FC.
Whittlesea Ranges is currently on an eight-game winless streak and sits five points behind City FC in the standings, but the match-up looms as a danger game for Ballarat.
City FC has the chance to pick up crucial points in the coming weeks with four match-ups against bottom-five sides, before finishing their NPL3 campaign with a tough stretch as the relegation battle heats up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.