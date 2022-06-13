The Courier

Residents donate blood on long weekend after Australian Red Cross Lifeblood put out urgent calls

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:34am, first published 4:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DONATIONS: Augment Real Estate director Abhishek Seth and Ballarat area manager Raj Singh donate blood. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Businesses are coming together and donating blood as Australian Red Cross Lifeblood put out urgent calls for more donors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.