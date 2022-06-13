Businesses are coming together and donating blood as Australian Red Cross Lifeblood put out urgent calls for more donors.
The increase of cold and flu in Ballarat has driven the the need for more A, O and B blood groups.
"I think it is the most important thing which everyone needs especially with knowing what is happening," Augment Real Estate Ballarat area manager Raj Singh said.
"There is a lot of demand for the blood donation, a lot of people need it."
It was Mr Singh's fifth time donating blood. He said it was not difficult to do.
He was able to gather six other employees who all donated together on the Queen's Birthday public holiday.
Mr Singh said it was important to give back to the community.
Rahul Gandhi, an estate manager with Augment Real Estate, was among the seven donating blood on Monday.
It was his first time donating blood and he said he was feeling a little bit apprehensive.
"I was just going to do a bit of YouTube research about what happens before arriving today," Mr Gandhi said. "Just to know what to expect."
Mr Gandhi said he was glad to do a simple thing that could potentially save someone's life.
"I have lost one of my friends when we were overseas because we could not find the right blood group for him," he said.
"It was hard at that time but I had never thought of doing something like this before.
"But when I got asked the question today I was like, 'all right cool I will put my hand up and do that'.
"They decided they are all going to donate today.
"So far it has been a good experience."
A range of health issues at the moment contribute to blood donation appointments being cancelled.
These include people becoming sick or coming down with the flu, isolating from COVID-19 or looking after sick family members.
People with A, O and B blood groups can book a donation via www.lifeblood.com.au, on the DonateBlood app or by calling 13 14 95.
