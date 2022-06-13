A Krupp gun will soon be returning to the Beaufort Bicentennial Park, if the Pyrenees council and the Beaufort RSL can decide on a location.
The cannon is one of two in the world and had been out of the public view for the last eight years.
The RSL were able to secure a grant to restore the cannon which included replacing and restoring missing elements and installing a leather seat cover.
Because of the leather seat cover, the council consulted with an architect to design a shelter to protect the canon from the elements.
Council officers and RSL members have not been able to decide the best location for the cannon.
There are currently three sites proposed.
The first site was preferred by the council officers and was the closest to the cannon's original site.
There was an existing clearing so no significant trees will need to be removed.
However RSL members would prefer a location closer to the cenotaph.
The second site proposed was the RSL's preferred location as the cannon would be visible during ceremonies in the park. However it would interfere with the heritage character of the park.
The Pyrenees Shire heritage precinct policy requires clear views between the Memorial Band Rotunda, Fire Station and the gardens.
Placing the structure in site two would be in conflict with the policy.
As stated in part four of the policy "tree lines in Havelock, Neill and Pratt Streets should remain unobstructed and enhanced wherever possible".
The third option was located opposite the second proposed site along Livingstone street.
This location somewhat accommodates the heritage policies but does not have as much space for the shelter.
Trees would need to be pruned and the shelter would extend close to the footpath and benches.
Council would need to consider the impact this could have on the parks accessibility.
Council officers have recommended councilors choose the first site as the preferred location.
More investigation will continue into the viability of the site and the total costing of the project, in case the project costs more than the RSL grant.
Council will vote at their next meeting on Tuesday evening.
