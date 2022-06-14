The Courier

Doveton Street fatality: Garbage truck driver Jonathan Wilson to undergo tests after crash that killed Angela Loader

By Ellie Mitchell
June 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Police investigating the fatal crash last year (left) and Angela Loader (right).

A garbage truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Ballarat grandmother will undergo neurological and psychological assessments as part of his case moving forward.

