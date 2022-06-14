A garbage truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Ballarat grandmother will undergo neurological and psychological assessments as part of his case moving forward.
Jonathan Wilson, 46, faced the County Court on Tuesday charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to give way to a pedestrian and dangerous and careless driving relating to a fatality on Doveton Street South on April 16 last year.
Wilson was driving a garbage truck when he allegedly failed to give way to pedestrian Angela Loader as he turned onto Eyre Street about 8.35am.
Ms Loader, 61, sustained life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.
Defence for Wilson on Tuesday told the court two reports, from a neurologist and from a psychologist, were needed to proceed.
Prosecution for the Crown said there would likely be more than one victim impact statement put to the Judge to consider before the next hearing.
Ms Loader, who was born and grew up in Ballarat, was a block away from her workplace MatchWorks when she was allegedly hit by the garbage truck.
Her family and friends told The Courier after her death Ms Loader was a 'much-loved' grandmother who had a 'beautiful, smiling face'.
Ms Loader had three children and three grandchildren. Her daughter Michelle Huie described her mum as a 'wonderful person' who was strong, selfless, kind and patient.
"She was very down to earth and would never say a bad word about anyone. You couldn't fault her," she told The Courier in April last year.
The matter will next be in court for a sentencing indication, wherein a judge tells the accused what their sentence outcome would likely be if they pleaded guilty or not guilty.
Wilson's bail was extended with the same conditions until the matter returns to court at the end of July.
