Ballarat Wildlife Park are excitedly awaiting a new addition to their family.
Half Siberian, half Sumatran tiger Kai, 6, is expected to arrive at the park on Friday following a journey from his home at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.
Advertisement
Ballarat Wildlife Park owner Greg Parker said Kai was a "magnificent" tiger who was one of the tallest in Australia and very sociable.
"He's not the heaviest but he's Dreamworld's tallest tiger," Mr Parker said. "He's really talkative, he chuffs and talks to people and other animals and he's a really great tiger so we are all excited for his arrival."
Kai will be given time to settle in to his new surrounds before going on public display, which Mr Parker hopes will be during the Ballarat Winter Festival which runs from June 25 to July 17.
"We don't think it will take Kai long to settle in," Mr Parker said. "Around Kai at Dreamworld there's construction going on, they're building new rides, there's rides going and people screaming, lots of noises so he's just about been exposed to everything you can think of.
"We're not thinking there will be any problem from Kai, it's more with Satu maybe having problem with him coming in to his territory ... but having said that we've talked to people who looked after Satu at his other zoo and he's pretty cruisy with other tigers."
Although the two tigers will be in separate enclosures, Ballarat Wildlife Park staff are taking all precautions to keep both safe as they adjust to living with a new neighbour.
Barriers have been put up between the dens and display areas so the tigers won't be able to see each other and won't be able to get their claws through and potentially injure each other or themselves.
"We've just got to be careful because we are putting two males together," Mr Parker said.
While Kai will purely be a display animal at Ballarat Wildlife Park, Mr Parker is still hopeful that one day the park will be home to a breeding pair of tigers.
"We are hoping to get a pair of Sumatran tigers for breeding in the future but because of COVID and the backlog of quarantine and animal transport it's not possible in the forseeable future in at least the next two years.
IN OTHER NEWS
"They had located a couple of animals would have been suitable for us in the US but they said it would be a minimum of two years. Because we've got the facility for three compartments in our facility we decided when Kai came up ... that we would take him."
"He will become a part of the Ballarat Wildlife Park family forever and live out his days here."
Tigers typically live around 18 to 21 years in captivity. Satu, who arrived as a 13-year-old in 2019 from Australia Zoo recently celebrated his 17th birthday.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.