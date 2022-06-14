A woman who dislocated her shoulder during a long-weekend hike in a state park east of Ballan has been winched to safety by an ambulance helicopter.
The dramatic rescue happened late Monday afternoon in the Werribee Gorge State Park.
Advertisement
Bacchus Marsh State Emergency Service volunteers were called in around 2pm - and managed to get the hiker to a clearing, where the elite HEMS chopper lifted her to safety.
The gorge is notoriously steep with limited signage and some areas of unstable ground.
It is understood the woman's shoulder has already been treated and she has been released from hospital.
Meanwhile, An SES spokesperson said volunteers were preparing to return to Bacchus Marsh when they were called out by police to help with the search for two lost hikers in the Lederberg Gorge.
SES Search and Rescue crews found the missing pair just after dusk and walked back to a nearby carpark via torchlight.
The unit said all up, 20 of their volunteers were involved in the two incidents.
More to come
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.