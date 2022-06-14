The Courier

Werribee Gorge State Park rescue: Injured woman winched into ambulance helicopter

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:50am
The rescue helicopter lifts the victim from Werribee Gorge. Picture: Bacchus Marsh SES.

A woman who dislocated her shoulder during a long-weekend hike in a state park east of Ballan has been winched to safety by an ambulance helicopter.

